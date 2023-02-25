Mauldin Theater Company celebrates 5 years of production, and looks ahead to future growth

By Kennedi Harris
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:27 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Friday was a night of celebration at the Mauldin Cultural Center. The Mauldin Theater Company welcomed hundreds of guests into its new theater lobby while also celebrating 5 years of production and revealing the show line-up for this season.

“We like to say that the Mauldin Cultural Center is the hub of Mauldin,” said Kristofer Parker, the Production and Theater Coordinator.

The center is a core for city activities. Hosting 30,000 people and more than 1,000 events every year. The theater has been the heart of it all.

“There’s a lot of heart into our shows and a lot of talent. So we’re bringing in an audience from all over the upstate, and we’re also bringing in talent from all over the upstate” said Parker.

Parker says the theater has exposed many residents to cultural arts for the first time, and they keep coming back for more. With growing popularity, the 200 seat theater is expanding too. Friday they also welcomed guests into the new and transformed lobby area outside the theater. Giving guests a more unique experience.

“It does set a new tone when you come into the theater, they’re going to be able to see a little bit more of a community when they come in,” he said.

As the city develops around it, Parker says theater production won’t be left behind.

“So I’m very excited to see how Mauldin is gonna grow and then how the theater is gonna grow with it,” he said.

The new lobby space will also host local food and bar vendors for each show. Visit the Mauldin Cultural Center website for the show lineup and to buy tickets.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh testifies under cross-examination in day 24 of his double murder trial.
Murdaugh murder trial to resume Monday morning at 9:30 a.m.
Stock image of a rib eye steak
Popular Upstate steakhouse closes permanently
Teen killed in Anderson County shooting
School district gives statement on 14-year-old killed in Anderson Co. shooting
Deputies responding to suspicious vehicle at Walmart in Anderson Co.
Student in custody following lockdown
Student in custody following altercation at Southern Wesleyan University

Latest News

RAW: Murdaugh cross-examination - Day 2, Part 6
RAW: Murdaugh cross-examination - Day 2, Part 5
It is not yet clear what the new charge is; however, jail records state a misdemeanor arrest...
New charge issued for accused killer Alex Murdaugh
Mauldin Theater Company celebrates 5 years of production, and looks ahead to future growth
Mauldin Theater celebrates 5 years of production, and looks ahead to future growth