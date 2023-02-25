Mauldin Theater Company celebrates 5 years of production, and looks ahead to future growth

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Friday was a night of celebration at the Mauldin Cultural Center. The Mauldin Theater Company welcomed hundreds of guests into its new theater lobby while also celebrating 5 years of production and revealing the show line-up for this season.

“We like to say that the Mauldin Cultural Center is the hub of Mauldin,” said Kristofer Parker, the Production and Theater Coordinator.

The center is a core for city activities. Hosting 30,000 people and more than 1,000 events every year. The theater has been the heart of it all.

“There’s a lot of heart into our shows and a lot of talent. So we’re bringing in an audience from all over the upstate, and we’re also bringing in talent from all over the upstate” said Parker.

Parker says the theater has exposed many residents to cultural arts for the first time, and they keep coming back for more. With growing popularity, the 200 seat theater is expanding too. Friday they also welcomed guests into the new and transformed lobby area outside the theater. Giving guests a more unique experience.

“It does set a new tone when you come into the theater, they’re going to be able to see a little bit more of a community when they come in,” he said.

As the city develops around it, Parker says theater production won’t be left behind.

“So I’m very excited to see how Mauldin is gonna grow and then how the theater is gonna grow with it,” he said.

The new lobby space will also host local food and bar vendors for each show. Visit the Mauldin Cultural Center website for the show lineup and to buy tickets.

