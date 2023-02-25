New charge for accused murderer Alex Murdaugh

SLED issues new charge for Alex Murdaugh on Friday, February 25, 2023.
SLED issues new charge for Alex Murdaugh on Friday, February 25, 2023.(Associated Press)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 8:49 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) issued a new charge against disgraced lawyer Alex Murdaugh on Friday.

Murdaugh, 54, took the stand on Friday in his defense in the murder trial where he is accused of killing his wife, Maggie and son Paul.

Later that day, SLED issued a misdemeanor charge against Murdaugh, but no details were added.

FOX Carolina reached out to SLED for the details about this new charge. We are currently waiting for their response.

This article will be updated once we have more information.

Visit the Murdaugh Trial page to learn more and to follow updates for the trial.

Live streaming of the trial is available when court is in session.

