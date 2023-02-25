New charge issued for accused killer Alex Murdaugh

By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:24 PM EST
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - After Alex Murdaugh stepped off the stand and left the courtroom Friday, Colleton County deputies issued a new charge to the former Lowcountry lawyer.

It is not yet clear what the new charge is; however, jail records state a misdemeanor arrest warrant was drawn up for Murdaugh by the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office.

Murdaugh, 54, is currently on trial for the killings of his wife, Maggie and their youngest son back on June 7, 2021.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Mauldin Theater Company celebrates 5 years of production, and looks ahead to future growth
Mauldin Theater celebrates 5 years of production, and looks ahead to future growth