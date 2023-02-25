Police searching for suspect accused of stealing cash boxes at two high schools games

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 9:23 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Travelers Rest Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of stealing cash boxes at two high schools.

According to police, the incident happened at Travelers Rest High School on Feb. 17 and Riverside High School on Feb. 10.

Police say the same suspect walked into the front of the schools, grabbed the cash boxes during the basketball game and ran to getaway car.

The suspect is possibly in a 2018 Jeep Cherokee, police say.

2018 Jeep Cherokee
2018 Jeep Cherokee(Travelers Rest Police Department)

Greer Police is also assisting with this investigation.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, call Inv. Thomas Aiken with Travelers Rest Police at 864-834-9029 or Sgt. Ashley Wright at Greer Police Department at 864-416-0094.

