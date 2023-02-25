Warming back up quickly for the week

The latest forecast from FOX Carolina
By Chrissy Kohler and Kendra Kent
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Drier conditions prevail for Sunday with a quick rebound to spring-like temperatures.

First Alert Headlines

  • Areas of mountain fog Sunday morning
  • Quick rebound to warmer weather for Sunday
  • Rain returns Monday

Download the First Alert Weather app for custom alerts

After a cool and showery Saturday, temperatures only drop a few degrees overnight to lows in the mid 40s to low 50s. Watch for areas of fog in the mountains and foothill on Sunday morning. The cool down from Saturday is brief because by Sunday afternoon, temperatures rebound back to the mid 60s to low 70s, once again, well above normal for late February. There is a small chance for a spotty shower or two in the mountains in the afternoon, but most areas stay dry with a mostly to partly cloudy sky.

Return to spring-like warmth
Return to spring-like warmth(Fox Carolina)

Monday starts off dry but scattered showers return to the area in the afternoon. It’s also breezy with winds gusting upwards or 40 mph at times. But the rain and breezy won’t cool us down as highs are in the mid 60s to low 70s once again.

Scattered showers in the afternoon
Scattered showers in the afternoon(Fox Carolina)

Tuesday and Wednesday look nice and dry with continued spring like warmth for the last day of February and first day of March. Highs are in the mid to upper 60s in the mountains to the low to mid 70s in the Upstate.

Spring-like with rain chances Monday
Spring-like with rain chances Monday(Fox Carolina)

Rain chances ramp backup Wednesday night with a stretch of wet weather through Friday night. We are keeping a close eye on the end of the week for the potential for Heavy rain and the possibility of thunderstorms mixing in. And while the rain chance end by the weekend, we get another cool down to highs in the 50s on the back side of the rain.

Wet period Wednesday night through Friday night
Wet period Wednesday night through Friday night(Fox Carolina)

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Strip Club 104 Steakhouse closes it does on Friday, February 24, 2023.
Popular Upstate steakhouse closes permanently
Alex Murdaugh testifies under cross-examination in day 24 of his double murder trial.
Murdaugh murder trial to resume Monday morning at 9:30 a.m.
It is not yet clear what the new charge is; however, jail records state a misdemeanor arrest...
New charge issued for accused killer Alex Murdaugh
Driver suspension eligibility week
SCDMV to give back licenses to suspended drivers
SLED issues new charge for Alex Murdaugh on Friday, February 25, 2023.
New charge for accused murderer Alex Murdaugh

Latest News

Showers move in
Showers through early Saturday, cooler temps ahead
Three day forecast
Showers through early Saturday, cooler temps ahead
Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 8:00 PM Friday
Range in weekend temps, shower chances on the rise
Range in weekend temps, shower chances on the rise
Range in weekend temps, shower chances on the rise