Two men sentenced to life after deadly 2018 shooting, attempted robbery

Quinton Maurice Collins and TyChristian Ladson
Quinton Maurice Collins and TyChristian Ladson(Pickens County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 9:47 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Easley Police Department announced two men were sentenced to life in prison following the deadly 2018 shooting at a convenient store.

Police said on December 14, 2018, two individuals entered B-Pam’s Food Mart and attempted to rob the store and held the clerk, Stacey Branham, at gunpoint.

During the robbery, Branham was shot and died at the scene.

The two suspects, later identified as Tychristian Ladson and Quinton Maurice Collins, were arrested and charged with murder and attempted armed robbery.

On February 24, 2023, both Ladson and Collins were found guilty of murder and attempted armed robbery.

Ladson was sentenced to life in prison plus 20 years and Collins was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

