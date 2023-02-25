Upstate lottery winner surprises son by paying off his mortgage

South Carolina lottery
South Carolina lottery(Gray)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery announced that an Upstate man recently won $300,000 from a scratch-off bought in Spartanburg County.

Officials said the man bought the Red Cherry Tripler scratch-off at a Redi Mart on Highway 357 in Lyman, SC. “My heart like to have jumped out of my chest,” he said about his win.

According to officials, the man used part of his winnings to surprise his son by paying off his mortgage. “My son’s tickled to death,” he said. Officials added that he plans to save some of the winnings to travel.

Officials stated that the man had a 1 in 900,000 chance to win the last $300,000 prize from the game.

