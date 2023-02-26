2 arrested after deputies find multiple drugs, 1-year-old in vehicle

JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man and woman on child abuse and multiple drug charges on Saturday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies made contact with a vehicle in the Well House parking lot in Dillsboro on Saturday, Feb. 25 at around 5:30 p.m.

Deputies said after further investigation they requested assisted from the Sylva Police Department’s K9 officer.

Once the K9 alerted deputies, the conducted a search of the vehicle and found the following items:

93.1 grams of methamphetamine

4.9 ounces of marijuana

2 scales

4 cell phones

$2,291

Deputies arrested a man and woman on child abuse and drug charges on Saturday, February 25, 2023. (Jackson County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said they also saw a 1-year-old in the vehicle and the child was taken to into the custody of the Department of Social Services.

The other occupants, David Russell Johnson and Mariah Jordan Bell, were arrested and charged with the following:

Trafficking methamphetamine

Conspire to traffic methamphetamine

Maintain controlled substance in a vehicle

Possession with intent to sell schedule VI controlled substance

Misdemeanor child abuse

Posses drug paraphernalia

Possess of schedule VI

Both was taken into custody at the Jackson County Detention Center. Russell was given a $250,000 bond and Bell received a $200.000 bond.

