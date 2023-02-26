$2 million Powerball ticket purchased in NC

Powerball
Powerball
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2023
RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person won big in the Powerball drawing Saturday night in North Carolina.

The lucky winner purchased a ticket at the Speedway on East Caswell Street in Wadesboro.

The $3 Power Play ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls to win a $1 million prize, and since it was a Power Play ticket, the prize doubled to $2 million. The odds of matching numbers on all five white balls are 1 in 11.6 million.

The winner has 180 days from the drawing to claim the prize.

Since no one won the jackpot Saturday, it has now climbed to $131 million as an annuity or $66.9 million in cash, for Monday’s drawing.

