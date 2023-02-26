Asheville Police investigate fatal shooting

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department says they’re investigating a fatal shooting that took place Sunday afternoon.

Officers say they responded to Lee Garden Apartments just before 4:15 p.m.

Officers say they found two deceased people with apparent gunshot wounds.

Officials say Criminal Investigations Division Detectives and Forensic Technicians are processing the scene along with the N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

If you have any information, contact the Asheville Police Department.

