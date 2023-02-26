Deputies searching for missing 10-year-old

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 10-year-old boy last seen on Sunday.

According to deputies, Johnny Castro was last seen in the Lyons Street area getting into a red SUV.

Castro is five feet three inches tall and weighs about 75 pounds.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, call 911.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.