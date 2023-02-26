Driver dies after single-vehicle crash on Saturday night

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday night.

Troopers said the crash happened at 11:10 p.m. on Highway 25 near Gap Creek Road about 10 miles north of Travelers Rest.

According to Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2006 Chevrolet HHR was traveling south on Highway 25 when they traveled off the road to the right, corrected off the road to the left, struck a barrier wall and overturned.

The driver passed away from their injuries.



