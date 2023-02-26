Former students honor chorus teacher with 90th birthday performance

Patricia Hunt surprised by students
Patricia Hunt surprised by students(WHNS)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 9:40 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Patricia Hunt is a former teacher at Traveler’s Rest High School.

On Saturday, her former students surprised her with a performance in honor of her 90th birthday.

The event was organized by Kimilee Bryant, a former student, Broadway performer, and Miss South Carolina.

The former students rehearsed earlier in the day, and surprised their former teacher at 7 p.m.

Hunt taught for 40 years, starting in 1958 and retiring in 1995.

Patricia Hunt birthday performance
Patricia Hunt birthday performance(WHNS)
Patricia Hunt in performance group
Patricia Hunt in performance group(Sandy Taylor)

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Strip Club 104 Steakhouse closes it does on Friday, February 24, 2023.
Popular Upstate steakhouse closes permanently
Alex Murdaugh testifies under cross-examination in day 24 of his double murder trial.
Murdaugh murder trial to resume Monday morning at 9:30 a.m.
It is not yet clear what the new charge is; however, jail records state a misdemeanor arrest...
New charge issued for accused killer Alex Murdaugh
Driver suspension eligibility week
SCDMV to give back licenses to suspended drivers
SLED issues new charge for Alex Murdaugh on Friday, February 25, 2023.
New charge for accused murderer Alex Murdaugh

Latest News

Mark Campbell
Greenville County deputies search for missing endangered man
A South Carolina zoo celebrates the birth of a new giraffe calf.
Greenville Zoo announced baby giraffe expected in March
SC Stands with Ukraine group rallies in downtown Greenville 1 year after the Russian invasion...
Rally for Ukraine in downtown Greenville
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Deputies find missing man last seen on Wednesday