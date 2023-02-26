Gamecocks women’s basketball team honors 7 seniors before game against UGA

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Gamecocks Woman’s Basketball team is honoring its seven seniors before the game against UGA on Sunday.

The program’s first number one class, Laeticia Amihere, Brea Beal, Aliyah Boston, Zia Cooke and Olivia Thompson will be honored along with first-year Gamecock Kierra Fletcher and fifth-year forward Victaria Saxton.

Boston, a St. Thomas native, is the reigning National Player of the Year is the NCAA active leader in career double-doubles and rebounds, ranking second in career blocks. Her 77 career double-doubles ranks 12th all-time in NCAA Div. I history and third in the SEC.

Cooke, an Ohio native, is an All-American candidate and has poured in 19.4 points per game on 50 percent shooting, including 52.4 percent from 3-point range, and handed out 2.4 assists per game over the last five outings.

A big standing ovation for @ZiaCooke as she heads to the locker room after shoot around. pic.twitter.com/pTUJcr5Vz8 — Beth Hoole (@bethhooleVNL) February 26, 2023

Thompson is a Lexington native, who scored her first NCAA tournament point in the win vs. Howard hitting a pair of 3-pointers in the 2021- 2022 season

Beal, an Illinois native, exceeded her own scoring average to net 6.5 points per game during the NCAA Tournament in the 2021-2022 season.

Amihere, a Canada native, was the top scorer off the bench for the 2021-2022 season with 6.3 points per game.

Fletcher, a Michigan native, played with the Gamecocks for one season and is currently pursuing her masters degree at USC.

Saxton, a Georgia native, ranked 11th in the SEC for blocked shots per game (1.30) and fourth in offensive rebounds per game (3.2).

The seniors are making history as being part of the first team in the program’s history to be ranked No. 1 in both the AP and the USA Today Coaches Polls every week during the 2021-2022 season and the program’s second National Championship.

