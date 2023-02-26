Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates stabbing

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating a stabbing that happened Saturday night.

Deputies say they received a call just before 11 p.m. in reference of an assault.

Officials say they responded to 103 Shovler Ct. and found an adult male suffering from at least one stab wound.

Deputies say the victim was transported to the hospital and his condition is unknown at this time,

Authorities say they’re still investigating.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.