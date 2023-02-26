Spartanburg Coroner identifies victim of fatal crash
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office says one man is dead after a fatal crash.
The Coroner’s Office says they responded to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center Sunday morning, in regards to a death from a motor vehicle crash.
Officials say the crash happened Saturday near Hwy 101 and Berry Shoals Road.
The Coroner’s Office identifies the victim as 70-year-old Roger Barnes.
Officials say Barnes was pronounced dead at 1:58 a.m. Sunday.
Officials say South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
