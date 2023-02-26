Walton County native reported missing in Louisiana

Family members told police ‘Millard’s phone was found four blocks away from his hotel’
Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard(Baton Rouge Police Department)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police officials in Louisiana confirmed that a Georgia native was reported missing.

Officials confirmed to Atlanta News First that Nathan Millard of Walton County was on a work trip visiting Baton Rouge when he went missing.

Officials say he was last seen around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday in the downtown area of the city.

According to police, family members have said that “Millard’s phone was found four blocks away from his hotel and his debit card had been used.”

He is listed as 5-foot-9 and was last seen wearing a green ball cap, black shirt, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on Millard’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Missing Persons Division at (225) 389-3853 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SLED issues new charge for Alex Murdaugh on Friday, February 25, 2023.
New charge for accused murderer Alex Murdaugh
The Strip Club 104 Steakhouse closes it does on Friday, February 24, 2023.
Popular Upstate steakhouse closes permanently
Driver suspension eligibility week
SCDMV to give back licenses to suspended drivers
It is not yet clear what the new charge is; however, jail records state a misdemeanor arrest...
New charge issued for accused killer Alex Murdaugh
Greenville City fire department responding to scene at jail on Sunday, February 26, 2023.
Crews responding to Greenville jail

Latest News

Asheville Police investigate fatal shooting
Spartanburg Coroner identifies victim of fatal crash
This general view shows the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan, in China's central Hubei...
US Energy Department assesses Covid-19 likely resulted from lab leak, furthering US intel divide over virus origin
David Russell Johnson, 41, and Mariah Jordan Bell, 31
2 arrested after deputies find multiple drugs, 1-year-old in vehicle
Anderson Co. deputies: Missing 10-year-old boy found safe