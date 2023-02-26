Walton County native reported missing in Louisiana

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police officials in Louisiana confirmed that a Georgia native was reported missing.

Officials confirmed to Atlanta News First that Nathan Millard of Walton County was on a work trip visiting Baton Rouge when he went missing.

Officials say he was last seen around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday in the downtown area of the city.

According to police, family members have said that “Millard’s phone was found four blocks away from his hotel and his debit card had been used.”

He is listed as 5-foot-9 and was last seen wearing a green ball cap, black shirt, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on Millard’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Missing Persons Division at (225) 389-3853 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

