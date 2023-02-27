Anderson Youth Art Month Exhibit highlights work of next generation of artists

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hundreds of pieces of art created by kids in Anderson County are on display right now at the Anderson Arts Center.

It’s part of a special Youth Art Month exhibit.

“I’ve seen a couple little girls walk up and just like be in awe, and it feels so good to be an inspiration, I guess, to other people,” said Kailey Cross.

Art started as just a class for the now Junior at T.L. Hanna High School Cross, but has turned into a passion.

“It’s okay to make mistakes, and it’s okay to think outside the box and do weird things and be creative,” she said.

Cross is now thinking of having a career in photography, but she isn’t the only student who has found a passion and possible future through art class.

“It’s cool to be able to express yourself in a physical sense,” said T.L. Hanna Senior Riley Shearer.

Shearer is considering pursuing art in college.

“As long as you’re having fun and doing what you like, then it doesn’t really matter what it turns into,” she said.

Helping students find their confidence and ability is one of the favorite parts of the job for T.L. Hanna Visual Arts Instructor Kathy Moore.

“They can do something they didn’t think they could do. They were better at something they didn’t think they could get better at,” she explained.

There are around 500 pieces of art from K-12 students throughout Anderson County in the exhibit, a handful of which will be displayed at extended exhibits when the Youth Art Month exhibit ends.

One of those places will be Tri-County Technical College Anderson Campus.

“I think it helps to make a well-rounded student,” said Tri-County Technical College Anderson Campus Director Dr. Beverly Rice McAdams.

As part of the exhibit, teachers selected ten pieces of work from every public and private school in the county, plus homeschool associations to display.

“There are kids that they enjoy art, and they enjoy painting and drawing and things like that, but then to be able to have it on display and not just at their home is a really big deal,” said Anderson Arts Center Executive Director April Cameron.

The exhibit runs thru March 3 and is open Tues.-Fri. from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

