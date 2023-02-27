Coal miner dies in southern West Virginia, governor says

William Mapes, 73, of Freeburn, Kentucky, died Sunday, Justice said Sunday in a news release.
William Mapes, 73, of Freeburn, Kentucky, died Sunday, Justice said Sunday in a news release.(Max Pixel)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THACKER, W.Va. (AP) — A coal miner has died in an incident in a southern West Virginia mine, Gov. Jim Justice said.

William Mapes, 73, of Freeburn, Kentucky, died Sunday, Justice said Sunday in a news release. Mapes had 53 years of mining experience and was working as a contractor for LSM Contracting near Central Appalachian Mining LLC’s Grapevine South Surface Mine in Mingo County, along the Kentucky border, Justice said Sunday in a news release.

The statement said Mapes was “fatally injured” but did not include details of the incident.

It was the first reported U.S. coal mining fatality of the year. There were at least 10 coal mining-related deaths nationwide last year, including four in West Virginia and two each in Kentucky and Pennsylvania, according to the Mine Safety and Health Administration.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SLED issues new charge for Alex Murdaugh on Friday, February 25, 2023.
Alex Murdaugh accused of possessing jailhouse contraband, trial analyst says
Watch the trial of Alex Murdaugh live on the FOX Carolina website, mobile app and streaming app...
WATCH LIVE: Murdaugh’s defense calls final witnesses in trial
Greenville City fire department responding to scene at jail on Sunday, February 26, 2023.
Crews responding to Greenville jail
Driver suspension eligibility week
SCDMV to give back licenses to suspended drivers

Latest News

A Tesla vehicle in Arizona caught fire twice after an accident.
VIDEO: Tesla catches fire twice after crashing into building
A Tesla vehicle in Arizona caught fire twice after an accident.
VIDEO: Tesla vehicle catches fire not just once, but twice
President Joe Biden speaks about the student debt relief portal beta test in the South Court...
Supreme Court student loan case: The arguments explained
Robert Jonathan Oakley, 46
Man arrested after he sent obscene photos of himself to teen, deputies say
SEC women's basketball tournament coming to Greenville
2023 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament to be held in Greenville