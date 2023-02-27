Deputies searching for missing 17-year-old

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherfordton Police Department is searching for a runaway teen last seen on Friday.

According to police, 17-year-old Gracie Mull was last seen on Tanner Street.

Officers said Mull is five feet four inches tall, weighs about 100 pounds and her last known hair color was blue.

Mull is possibly in the company of her mother, Kim Morgan Mull, Jennifer Hoyle or Zachary Tavernia.

If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, call police at 828-429-3108.

