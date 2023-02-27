Greenville County deputies warn of nationwide ransom scam

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 8:39 AM EST
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office want to warn the community of a nationwide “ransom scam” recently circulating the Greenville County area.

According to deputies, the scam begins with a scammer calling from a “spoof” number. The scammer will address the caller by name and claim that they have their child or another family member kidnapped and will demand a ransom.

Deputies mentioned the scammer will even identify the person’s family member by name to sound authentic and will threaten to harm the family member kidnapped if the ransom is not received.

After receiving several complains regarding these calls, the Sheriff’s Office provided a few tips to avoid falling victim:

  • Know the location of your children throughout the day.
  • If you receive a call like this, hang up the phone and contact your family member directly.
  • Call the Sheriff’s Office to report the incident 864-271-5210.
  • Never provide anyone with personal or financial information over the phone.

