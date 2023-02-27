Greenville County Schools announces new pay increases; job fair Tuesday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools said it is holding a job fair on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

The job fair will be held at Riverside High School located at 794 Hammett Bridge Road in Greer from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

The district is looking to hire bus drivers, bus aides, custodians and food services.

The district mentioned new pay increases effective July 1:

Bus driver: $19 - $21.26

Bus Aide: $15.06 - $16.56

Custodian: $15.06 - $16.48

Food services: $15.06 - $16.48

Employees who work 30 or more hours per week qualify for health and dental benefits, sick leave, free life insurance and more.

