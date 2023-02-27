Groups gathers at school board meeting amid superintendent firing rumors

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A group of people gathered outside the Laurens County District 55 school board meeting amid rumors that the superintendent could be terminated.

Fox Carolina spoke with Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas’s attorney, Donald Gist, amid the rumors who says she recently received a raise and contract extension in 2022.

Gist says Dr. Thomas began hearing rumors in the community on Thursday that the board was planning to discuss her possible termination.

He says separating Dr. Thomas from the district would be a big mistake, and illegal, and goes on to say he plans to protect her rights to the fullest extent of the law.

Others are also speaking up in support of Dr. Thomas. An Upstate organization called the Freedom Fighters held a press conference on Monday morning to speak on her character.

“She is a stellar example of high academic achievement, high professionalism, high proficientcy and an example for all people, all students, and teachers. Nothing but accommodations have been noted about her, of her and for her,” said Dr. U. A. Thompson Sr.

FOX Carolina reached out to every school board member for some insight. One school board member replied saying she heard the same rumors, but she does not know what will happen at the board meeting.

We will update this article when we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.