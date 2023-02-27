Man arrested after he sent obscene photos of himself to teen, deputies say

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested after investigators determined he was sending obscene photos of himself to a teen.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, an investigation started in December 2022 with the Criminal Investigations Bureau after information was received in reference to a reported relationship involving a man and teen.

Deputies said after gathering evidence, it was determined that 46-year-old Robert Jonathan Oakley had sent obscene photos of himself to the teen.

Oakley was later charged with three counts each of sexual exploitation of a minor-third degree and distributing harmful material to minors.

Arrest warrants also state Oakley possessed obscene photos of a minor.

Oakley was arrested and booked into the Detention Center on Saturday, Feb. 25 on a combined $30,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.