Man arrested after inappropriately touching a child, deputies say

Adam Robert Cabe, 41
Adam Robert Cabe, 41(Oconee County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested on a charge of first degree criminal sexual conduct of a minor.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a deputy spoke with the family of the victim on October 10, 2022, in regards to a report of inappropriate touching between 41-year-old Adam Robert Cabe and a child.

Deputies said the incident happened on August 13, 2022 at the High Falls Campground on Lake Keowee.

After gathering evidence, deputies said it was determined that Cabe did inappropriately touch the child.

Cabe turned himself in on Monday, Feb. 27 at around 9:36 a.m.

He was then booked and remains at the Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

