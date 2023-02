ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said a missing man has been found.

According to the department, 61-year-old man was last seen on Feb. 25 around 7 p.m. on McDuffie Street in Anderson.

Police said he was found on Monday, Feb. 27.

