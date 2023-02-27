Man without cell phone, family missing in Anderson, police say

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said it needs up finding a missing man.

According to the department, 61-year-old Shahrokh Aghapour was last seen on Feb. 25 around 7 p.m. on McDuffie Street in Anderson.

Aghapour is described as six foot four and 255 pounds. He was last seen wearing a brown coat and black or brown flannel pajama pants. He suffers from asthma and Type 2 diabetes and has not taken his medication since the day he went missing.

Police said Aghapour has no family, no cell phone and has a rolling suitcase with him.

Officials mentioned that Aghapour originally lived in Charleston.

Anyone with information on where McKeithan might be is asked to call Detective Sgt. Joe Burke at 864-353-7871 or email jburke@cityofandersonsc.com and reference case number: 23-05436.

