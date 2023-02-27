Murdaugh trial, Day 25: Defense rests case, jury to visit Moselle

WALTERBORO, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Alex Murdaugh’s defense team rested their case on the 25th day of his double murder trial.

At the defense’s request, the jury who will decide his fate will visit the property where Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were killed.

JURY TO VISIT MOSELLE

The judge said on Monday he will allow a jury view of the family’s 1,700-acre hunting lodge on Moselle Road, which is about 30 minutes from the courthouse. Defense attorneys said they want the jury to see the area around the kennels where Maggie and Paul were gunned down on June 7, 2021.

The prosecution opposed the visit because lead prosecutor Creighton Waters said additional witnesses would need to be called to explain changes in the scene since 2021.

Law enforcement will go with the jury to keep the scene secure. Dick Harpootlian said people have been trespassing at Moselle and taking distasteful “selfies” in front of the feed room where Paul was murdered.

Judge Clifton Newman said the jury will view Moselle after the prosecution finishes with reply witnesses they intend to call.

“I guess we’re at Mr. Waters’ mercy,” said defense attorney Dick Harpootlian, who mentioned the prosecution has often gone longer than anticipated.

This is the entrance to the property where two members of the Murdaugh family were found slain in Colleton County, S.C. (WRDW)

MURDAUGH’S BROTHER TESTIFIES

John Marvin Murdaugh took the stand as the final witness on Monday. He was emotional during portions of his testimony in defense of his older brother, especially when talking about Paul.

John Marvin was heavily involved in the case beginning on the night of the double homicide. He testified that he went to the kennels because he needed to see for himself what happened. He said he was told by a friend in law enforcement that investigators had finished processing the scene so he started cleaning, feeling like he owed it to Paul.

“No mother or father or aunt or uncle should have to see and do what I did that day,” John Marvin Murdaugh testified.

He also used Buster’s cell phone to help ping Maggie’s phone which was missing from the scene. The next day, he escorted a South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agent through each room of the Moselle house as they searched for guns. He was also present for the search of their mother’s Almeda home, but said he did not recognize the blue raincoat that was recovered.

He came to know SLED agent David Owens after the murders and said he told Owens to reach out to him if he ever needed answers from the family and couldn’t get in touch with someone else.

“I promised [Paul] I’d find out who did this to him,” John Marvin said.

Defense attorney Jim Griffin asked John Marvin if he has found Paul’s killer.

“I have not,” he said.

In cross-examination, the prosecution asked about the Murdaugh siblings’ cooperation with the SLED investigation. John Marvin testified that Alex never told him he was at the kennels shortly before the murders.

“Would you agree that’s not full cooperation,” prosecutor John Conrad asked.

“I would say that yes, he lied,” John Marvin said.

WITNESSES CHALLENGE INVESTIGATION

The defense also called two forensic witnesses as they continued their push to challenge the integrity of the investigation conducted by SLED and other officials.

Dr. Jonathan Eisenstat, a forensic pathologist who conducted hundreds of autopsies per year while working for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, said he questioned the findings of Dr. Ellen Reimer, who performed Maggie and Paul’s autopsies.

Reimer testified that the .300 Blackout bullet that went through Maggie’s chest traveled upward, but Eisenstat said he believes it traveled downward based on his analysis of the wound. He also believes the shotgun wound killing Paul was a contact wound to the back of his head. Reimer testified it was not a contact wound and first struck Paul’s shoulder and neck before traveling through his head.

Eisenstat did not conduct autopsies but reviewed photos and information from Reimer’s autopsies.

Crime scene analyst Tim Palmbach agreed with Eisenstat’s testimony. Palmbach was an expert witness in the trial of Michael Peterson, whose case rose to prominence after “The Staircase” became a popular documentary and later drama on Netflix and HBO Max.

Palmbach also believes Paul was shot with the gun against his head. He did not see evidence of any defensive actions taken by Paul and believes Paul did not see the attack coming. He testified the damage caused by the shotgun wounds would have left the gunman covered in biological material - and potentially even injured.

He believes the evidence in the case indicates there were two shooters at Moselle, which is a theory the defense has raised since Maggie and Paul were killed with two different weapons.

Court will resume at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday when the prosecution will begin calling reply witnesses. Read the full blog from Monday’s testimony below:

