Officers searching for man accused of shoplifting from Greenwood store
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department said officers are searching for a man who allegedly shoplifted from Carolina Liquidators recently.
Officers said the man was caught on video shoplifting before driving away.
Anyone with information regarding this situation is asked to contact officers at (864) 942-8407.
