One person dead in Monday morning house fire in Taylors, coroner says

TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead following a house fire in Taylors Monday morning.

The coroner said officials received a call for a fire around 5:30 a.m. at a home in the 300 block of Dellrose Circle.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Crews are on scene investigating.

Stay tuned for more information.

