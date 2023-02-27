One person dead in Monday morning house fire in Taylors, coroner says
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 8:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead following a house fire in Taylors Monday morning.
The coroner said officials received a call for a fire around 5:30 a.m. at a home in the 300 block of Dellrose Circle.
The victim has not yet been identified.
Crews are on scene investigating.
