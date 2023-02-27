One person dead in Monday morning house fire in Taylors, coroner says

Fire at Pike County Detention Center
Fire at Pike County Detention Center(MGN)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 8:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead following a house fire in Taylors Monday morning.

The coroner said officials received a call for a fire around 5:30 a.m. at a home in the 300 block of Dellrose Circle.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Crews are on scene investigating.

Stay tuned for more information.

MORE NEWS: Week 6: Murdaugh murder trial to resume Monday morning at 9:30 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SLED issues new charge for Alex Murdaugh on Friday, February 25, 2023.
Alex Murdaugh accused of possessing jailhouse contraband, trial analyst says
Greenville City fire department responding to scene at jail on Sunday, February 26, 2023.
Crews responding to Greenville jail
Driver suspension eligibility week
SCDMV to give back licenses to suspended drivers
The Strip Club 104 Steakhouse closes it does on Friday, February 24, 2023.
Popular Upstate steakhouse closes permanently

Latest News

SLED issues new charge for Alex Murdaugh on Friday, February 25, 2023.
Alex Murdaugh accused of possessing jailhouse contraband, trial analyst says
Alex Murdaugh testifies under cross-examination in day 24 of his double murder trial.
WATCH LIVE: Murdaugh murder trial resumes at 9:30 a.m.
SLED issues misdemeanor charge against Alex Murdaugh
Lawyer Lori recaps week 5 of Murdaugh murder trial
Lawyer Lori recaps week 5 of Murdaugh murder trial
Greenville Zoo expecting new baby giraffe
Greenville Zoo expecting new baby giraffe