Police looking for man last seen at Anderson hotel a week ago

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Anderson Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man who has been missing for a week.

Police said 47-year-old John Wayne McKeithan was last seen on Feb. 20 at the Quality Inn located at 3430 Clemson Boulevard.

McKeithan is described as five foot seven and 165 pounds. Police said he was last wearing khaki cargo shorts, a burganshy short sleeve shirt and a black Ariat backpack.

Anyone with information on where McKeithan might be is asked to call Detective Sgt. Joe Burke at 864-353-7871 or email jburke@cityofandersonsc.com and reference case number: 23-0598.

