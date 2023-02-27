Sheriff’s Office investigating after Upstate deputy shot during training exercise

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office of professional standards is conducting an internal investigation after a deputy was shot during a training exercise on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the deputy was shot in the foot during training on industrial park drive and highway 28 in Abbeville County. The injured deputy was treated and released from the hospital and is recovering.

Officials said a deputy has been placed on paid administrative leave while the internal investigation is ongoing.

Stay tuned for more information.

