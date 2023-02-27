Showers to warm sun, then First Alert Days late week

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Another very Spring-like week is ahead, with some showers and a chance for severe weather late-week.

First Alert Headlines

Showers return today

Sunny and warm midweek

First Alert Weather Days Thursday and Friday

Monday morning got out to a foggy start in many areas, but any lingering fog will dissipate going into this afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies with some occasional sunny breaks are expected ahead of an approaching cold front that will bring scattered showers back to the region after midday. Most of the showers will be fairly light, but a couple of heavier downpours or even a rumble of thunder cannot be completely ruled out. Temperatures will range from highs in the middle 60s in parts of the mountains to upper 60s along I-85, and even some 70s farther south.

Afternoon Forecast, Monday (WHNS)

Showers will wrap up quickly this evening, coming to an end completely around or shortly after 9:00 PM. From there, skies will clear behind the departing cold front with lows remaining above average for the end of February. We’ll wake up to readings in the upper 40s to low 50s.

3-Day Outlook (WHNS)

Tuesday and Wednesday will be the picks of the week, as we get back to some of the warmth we enjoyed last week. With a more stable air mass in place, we’ll enjoy mostly sunny skies both days with highs climbing well into the 70s! These days will also be the calm before the storm as things take a more active turn for the second half of the week.

First Alert Weather Day Headlines (WHNS)

Thursday and Friday will be our next FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS. A new storm system developing off the the Rockies will begin to head east on Thursday. Southerly flow and a stalled frontal boundary out ahead of it will begin to funnel showers in over the region Thursday morning, with steadier rain persisting throughout the day in the mountains as scattered showers track across the Upstate. Steady or not, the rain could be heavy at times and may make for tough travel conditions. The main area of low pressure will arrive with a powerful cold front on Friday, leading to around of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some of these storms will have the potential to become severe. We will be keeping a close eye on this situation all week, so make sure to check back for updates here on Fox Carolina.

