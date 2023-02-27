Troopers searching for driver from hit and run in Cherokee Co.

Hit and run in Cherokee Co.
Hit and run in Cherokee Co.(South Carolina Highway Patrol)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Feb. 27, 2023
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating after a pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit-and-run on February 25, 2023, in Cherokee County.

Troopers said the crash happened along Goucher School Road near Double Bridge Road at around 10:40 p.m.

According to troopers, the unknown vehicle was traveling west on Goucher School Road when it hit the victim and left the area without stopping.

Troopers believe the driver’s vehicle was a 1999 to 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee that should have damage to the passenger side mirror. They added that the color of the car is currently unknown.

Anyone with information regarding this situation can send in information by calling 888-274-6372 or going to P3Tips.com

