United Airlines adds mainline service to three popular routes, increases capacity at GSP

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville-Spartanburg (GSP) International Airport announced United Airlines is upgrading its mainline service to three airports beginning in March.

Officials said the routes, previously operated by a 76-seat aircraft, are now being served by 126, 150, 166 and 179-seat aircrafts.

This represents a 78 percent increase in seats to destinations at Chicago O’Hare (ORD), Denver (DEN), and Houston Intercontinental (IAH).

Officials said this is the first time United will offer regularly scheduled mainline service at GSP, and it is the only carrier currently offering large jet service to these destinations.

“United’s investment in GSP is a significant milestone in the airport’s recovery. With the upgrade in aircraft, United now exceeds its March 2019 seats,” said Dave Edwards, president and CEO of GSP in a release. “The demand for air travel to and from the Upstate continues its upward trajectory. As we continue to have promising conversations with our airline partners, we expect more exciting developments in 2023.”

The airline is also adding more flights on its Newark (EWR) route, going from two daily departures to three. This will give the Newark/New York market 48 percent more seats.

