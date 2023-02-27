Upstate man stabbed in face after answering knock at door, deputies say

TAMASSEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man was hospitalized after he was assaulted when he answered a knock at the door of his Oconee County home on Sunday morning.

Deputies said the victim lives on The Bear Boulevard in Cheohee Valley. When he opened the door after hearing knocking, deputies said 41-year-old Jarvis Bugg entered the home and stabbed him in the face with a knife.

The victim was transported to the hospital but deputies did not release information about his condition. Deputies said Bugg left the scene before they arrived, but he was found later at his home on the same street.

He is charged with burglary and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. He was denied bond in a hearing on Sunday night.

Bugg will appear before a circuit court judge at a later time.

