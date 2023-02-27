WATCH LIVE: Vice President Harris to talk internet expansion during SC visit

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/WIS) - Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the Palmetto State Monday to discuss efforts to increase broadband access.

During her visit to Benedict College in Columbia, Harris will highlight the Biden Administration’s efforts to expand affordable high-speed internet nationwide.

Harris was set to deliver her remarks at 11 a.m., but as of 11:30 a.m., she had not yet arrived on the dais. It is unclear when she will speak.

Her visit comes after Gov. Henry McMaster and U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn announced last week a new campaign called “Get Connected SC” to deliver internet service statewide. That campaign includes a 26-stop listening tour across the state where the public is invited to talk about challenges people face in getting connected.

Lawmakers say about 137,000 South Carolina households do not have access to high-speed internet.

Monday’s visit will be Harris’s third to the Midlands in the last nine months. She spoke at a South Carolina Democratic Party’s Blue Palmetto event last June and at South Carolina State University’s fall convocation in September.

