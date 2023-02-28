3 charged after deputies seize nearly 350 fentanyl pills in Rutherford Co.

Fentanyl seized in Rutherford County
Fentanyl seized in Rutherford County(Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 8:20 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said three people were recently charged for allegedly trying to move and sell fentanyl pills in Rutherford County.

Deputies said detectives had been investigating reports that inmates inside the detention center were trying to run an operation selling pressed fentanyl pills throughout the county.

According to deputies, after hours of surveillance and interviews, detectives sized around 350 pressed T-189 fentanyl pills from a house in the Chase community. They added that three suspects already in custody at the detention center were charged following the investigation.

Brennon Reece Allen

  • Trafficking Opium or Heroin
  • Conspire to sell Schedule I controlled substance

Damarrion Washington

  • Conspire to sell Schedule I controlled substance

3. Charles Allen Bramlett

  • Conspire to sell Schedule I Controlled substance

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SLED issues new charge for Alex Murdaugh on Friday, February 25, 2023.
Alex Murdaugh accused of possessing jailhouse contraband, trial analyst says
Watch the trial of Alex Murdaugh live on the FOX Carolina website, mobile app and streaming app...
Murder trial of Alex Murdaugh to resume Tuesday 9:30 a.m.
Greenville City fire department responding to scene at jail on Sunday, February 26, 2023.
Crews responding to Greenville jail
Driver suspension eligibility week
SCDMV to give back licenses to suspended drivers

Latest News

Alex's Brother Testifies
Alex's Brother Testifies
Group gathers in support of Laurens County District 55 superintendent amid firing rumors on...
Groups gathers at school board meeting amid superintendent firing rumors
41-Year-Old Adam Cabe Charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct
41-Year-Old Adam Cabe Charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct
A Man Was Arrested After He Sent Obscene Pictures of Himself to a Teenager.
A Man Was Arrested After He Sent Obscene Pictures of Himself to a Teenager.