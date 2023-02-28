73-year-old woman dies in house fire in Taylors

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 8:31 AM EST
TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Taylors Fire Department announced that crews responded to a fire that left one person dead Monday morning.

Officials said crews arrived at Dellrose Circle at around 5:00 a.m. after someone passing by reported the fire. They added that the house was engulfed in flames by the time they arrived.

According to officials, crews found the deceased victim inside the house and discovered she was alone when the fire started.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 73-year-old Stevie Efstration Klein.

The coroner said she died from inhalation of combustible products and thermal burns. Officials ruled her death an accident.

Officials said they are investigating the cause of the fire along with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. We will update this story as we learn more.

