Anderson manufacturing plant to close before anniversary of deadly shooting

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Just before the one-year anniversary of a deadly shooting at an Anderson County manufacturing plant, officials said the plant will be shutting down for good.

According to a layoff report from SC Works, the Fraenkische USA plant on Ellison Road will close permanently on Apr. 1, impacting 164 workers.

In April 2022, a Fraenkische employee quit his job and then returned to the plant the following day armed with an AR-style rifle. Iain Peare, 24, was killed in the shooting and another victim was injured before the gunman took his own life.

FOX Carolina has reached out to Fraenkische for comment on the plant closing.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.