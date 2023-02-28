Asheville Police investigating after man shot in face, shoulder

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man with non-life-threatening injuries early Saturday morning.

Police said they were called to the Maple Crest Apartments on Feb. 25 for reports of a gun discharged around 3 a.m. Upon arrival, police learned that the victim drove himself to Mission Hospital after being shot in the face and shoulder.

According to the department, police searched the area and found three shell casings along with property damage to a building.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.

