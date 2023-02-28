Beautiful Tuesday, FIRST ALERT Weather Days Thursday and Friday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A sunny, warm day is ahead of us to close out February. Heavy rain, storms prompt First Alert Weather Days Thursday and Friday.

First Alert Headlines

Beautiful weather today and Wednesday

Heavy rain possible Thursday, storms push in Friday

First Alert Weather Days Thursday and Friday

Download the First Alert Weather app for custom alerts

Today’s weather will take a page out of last week’s book, getting back to sunshine and unseasonably warm temperatures. Highs will climb toward the upper 60s and low 70s across the mountains, and we could be getting into record territory one more time upstate before we close the book on February. The current record high for February 28th at GSP Airport is 77° set in 1961. We expect to at least tie that record, but it not out of the question that we could push a degree or two higher. Some locations south of I-85 could even touch 80° before the day is done. Get out and enjoy it however you can!

Afternoon Forecast, Tuesday (WHNS)

The clear skies this evening will give us a great opportunity to view the conjunction of Jupiter and Venus in the evening sky. Look west after sunset (6:24 PM), to spot the two planets close together! Skies will remain clear through the overnight period, with lows tonight headed for the 40s.

Look for Jupiter and Venus appearing close together in the evening sky Tuesday. (WHNS)

Folks in our eastern locations may wake up to patchy fog on Wednesday morning, but it will be a sunny start to the day overall. Clouds will begin to gather during the afternoon, but it will be another great day to get out with highs well into the 70s. Despite the returning clouds, conditions will remain dry through the evening commute, before showers arrive in some of our western communities after 9:00 PM. Those showers will develop into a steadier and heavier rain, especially across the mountains, by Thursday morning.

Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 5:00 AM Thursday (WHNS)

First Alert Weather Day Headlines (WHNS)

Thursday and Friday remain our next FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS. A new storm system developing off the the Rockies will begin to head east on Thursday. Southerly flow and a stalled frontal boundary out ahead of it will begin to funnel showers in over the region Thursday morning, with steadier rain persisting throughout the day in the mountains as scattered showers track across the Upstate. Steady or not, the rain could be heavy at times and may make for tough travel conditions. The main area of low pressure will arrive with a powerful cold front on Friday, leading to around of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some of these storms will have the potential to become severe. We will be keeping a close eye on this situation all week, so make sure to check back for updates here on Fox Carolina.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.