Deputies arrest woman on drug trafficking charges

Kaitlin Morrow
Kaitlin Morrow(Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was arrested after deputies found narcotics in a vehicle during a traffic stop.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies conducted a traffic stop and discovered the passenger, Kaitlin Breanna Morrow, was concealing 24 grams of yellow T-189 pressed fentanyl pills.

Deputies said Morrow was arrested and charged with trafficking opium and heroin. She was then taken to the Rutherford County Jail under a $100,000 bond.

