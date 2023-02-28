Deputies find missing, endangered woman in Anderson

Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.(FOX Carolina News)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said they have found an endangered woman who went missing Tuesday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office said the woman was last seen leaving her home in the Highway 29 south area of Anderson on foot around 1:12 a.m.

Deputies said she was found later on Tuesday.

