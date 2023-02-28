Deputies looking for missing, endangered woman in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a endangered woman who went missing Tuesday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office said Oxmara I. Ortiz was last seen leaving her home in the Highway 29 south area of Anderson on foot around 1:12 a.m.

Deputies said Ortiz was last known to be wearing a pink tank top and white leggings.

According to deputies, Otiz made suicidal statements to a friend while talking over facetime. She told the friend that she had overdosed.

If you or anyone you know sees Ortiz or knows where she might be, please contact the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4400 and reference case number 2023-02718.

