Deputies looking for missing, endangered woman in Anderson

Oxmara I. Ortiz
Oxmara I. Ortiz(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a endangered woman who went missing Tuesday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office said Oxmara I. Ortiz was last seen leaving her home in the Highway 29 south area of Anderson on foot around 1:12 a.m.

Deputies said Ortiz was last known to be wearing a pink tank top and white leggings.

According to deputies, Otiz made suicidal statements to a friend while talking over facetime. She told the friend that she had overdosed.

If you or anyone you know sees Ortiz or knows where she might be, please contact the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4400 and reference case number 2023-02718.

MORE NEWS: WATCH LIVE: Murder trial of Alex Murdaugh resumes at 9:30 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watch the trial of Alex Murdaugh live on the FOX Carolina website, mobile app and streaming app...
WATCH LIVE: Murder trial of Alex Murdaugh resumes at 9:30 a.m.
SLED issues new charge for Alex Murdaugh on Friday, February 25, 2023.
Alex Murdaugh accused of possessing jailhouse contraband, trial analyst says
Line of storms moves through Friday
Tornado Warnings for Oconee, Pickens and Anderson County expire
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
Greenville City fire department responding to scene at jail on Sunday, February 26, 2023.
Crews responding to Greenville jail

Latest News

Watch the trial of Alex Murdaugh live on the FOX Carolina website, mobile app and streaming app...
WATCH LIVE: Murder trial of Alex Murdaugh resumes at 9:30 a.m.
Alex Murdaugh
Murdaugh trial, Day 25: Defense rests case, jury to visit Moselle
FOX Carolina Surprise Squad: Pickens Co. Humane Society gets needed supplies
FOX Carolina Surprise Squad: Pickens Co. Humane Society gets needed supplies
Deadly crash
Man from NC loses control of car, crashes in Greenville Co., coroner says