Deputies searching for missing 60-year-old in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Robert Warner, a missing 60-year-old last seen on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

Deputies said Warner was last seen leaving his house at around 8:00 a.m. driving a black 2019 Toyota Camry with license plate VLB832. They added that he was wearing a green hoodie, black jogging pants and camouflage Nike shoes.

According to deputies, someone reported Warner missing on February 22, 2023, and investigators don’t suspect any foul play. However, deputies believe Warner could be having some medical issues based on the information provided.

