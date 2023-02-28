Deputies searching for missing man who left medical facility today

William Hamrick
William Hamrick(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are actively searching for William Hamrick, a 54-year-old who left a medical facility along Hart Cut Road earlier today.

Deputies said Hamrick was last seen at around 2:45 p.m. wearing maroon jogging pants and a white shirt.

Deputies described Hamrick as around 5 feet 11 inches tall and 175 pounds.

Anyone who sees Hamrick is asked to 911 immediately.

