Deputies searching for missing man who left medical facility today

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are actively searching for William Hamrick, a 54-year-old who left a medical facility along Hart Cut Road earlier today.

Deputies said Hamrick was last seen at around 2:45 p.m. wearing maroon jogging pants and a white shirt.

Deputies described Hamrick as around 5 feet 11 inches tall and 175 pounds.

Anyone who sees Hamrick is asked to 911 immediately.

