Deputies searching for missing teenager in Buncombe Co.
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:53 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Jaquoia Harner, a missing 15-year-old from the Arden area of Buncombe County.
Deputies said Harner was last seen at her house on January 26, 2023. She was wearing a light-colored hoodie, shorts and pink slides.
Deputies described Harner as around 5 feet tall with black hair and dark brown eyes.
Anyone with information regarding Harner is asked to call 911 or 828-25-6670.
Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.