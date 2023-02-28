Deputies searching for missing teenager in Buncombe Co.

Jaquoia Harner
Jaquoia Harner(Buncombe County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:53 PM EST
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Jaquoia Harner, a missing 15-year-old from the Arden area of Buncombe County.

Deputies said Harner was last seen at her house on January 26, 2023. She was wearing a light-colored hoodie, shorts and pink slides.

Deputies described Harner as around 5 feet tall with black hair and dark brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Harner is asked to call 911 or 828-25-6670.

