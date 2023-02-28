ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ to stop in Greenville for SEC Championship Sunday

(WILX)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 8:34 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - ESPN’s College GameDay announced plans to stop in Greenville for Championship Sunday.

GameDay said it will be live from Greenville for the Southeastern Conference (SEC) Women’s Basketball Tournament at Bon Secours on March 5.

This is GameDay’s third stop for women’s basketball.

Fans can catch the Championship matchup on ESPN2 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. eastern time.

To see the full list of this week’s matchups, click here.

MORE NEWS: 2023 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament to be held in Greenville

