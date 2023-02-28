Euphoria Greenville gearing up for Spring Fest 2023

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One Greenville’s most anticipated food and drink festivals is gearing up for their Spring Fest.

This year’s Spring Fest kicks off April 20 and runs until April 23.

The festival will feature exclusive tastings, cooking demonstrations, wine seminars, and multi-course dinners with celebrity chefs.

The event list can be found here.

Tickets are selling fest and can be purchased here.

Proceeds from the event fund Local Boys Do Good, the 501(c)(3) created to benefit local non-profit organizations.

